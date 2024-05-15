Leeds United are perhaps set to see their transfer agreement with Real Betis for Marc Roca fall through late on, according to reports.

Roca went out on loan to Betis last summer after a difficult spell at Elland Road, with Leeds also having to make changes to their squad after getting relegated from the Premier League.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Roca now, however, as it previously seemed like he would make his loan to Betis permanent at the end of this season.

It’s now claimed that this looks on the brink of falling through, however, with the player no longer looking a part of their plans and having perhaps been frozen out at the club.

This has not yet been confirmed or denied, but it will surely be a worry for Leeds supporters who will want to see the back of players like this.

A lot of money was invested on Roca and others to try to help LUFC survive in the top flight last term, but they failed to deliver, and Farke has done well to refresh the squad this term, even if they had to settle for a playoff spot despite long looking like they could go straight back up via the automatic promotion places.

Perhaps there’s still another chance for Roca to come back and prove himself under new management, but more likely is that Leeds will look to find other buyers for him this summer.