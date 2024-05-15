Roy Keane says Newcastle players will target “huge problem” Man United star

Newcastle travel to Old Trafford on Wednesday night to play Man United and Roy Keane believes Eddie Howe’s players will target Casemiro at the heart of the Red Devils’ defence.

The Brazilian has been filling in at centre-back in recent weeks and has been awful in the role. The veteran midfielder was embarrassed in United’s recent match with Crystal Palace and the 32-year-old was at fault for Arsenal’s only goal at the weekend.

Heading into tonight’s match with Newcastle, Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane believes that Casemiro is a “huge problem” for his former club and expects the Magpies forwards to target the Brazilian.

“If you are the Newcastle attacking players and you see any space in behind, obviously you are going to try and take advantage of that,” Keane said on Sky Sports.

“I think it’s a huge problem for Man United, it’s not going to go away. He has cost them goals, and big goals.

“All the best tonight, Casemiro will be under huge pressure.”

Alexander Isak will expose Casemiro in Man United’s defence

A big problem for Man United and Casemiro on Wednesday night is Alexander Isak is coming to town with Newcastle.

The striker is one of the best in the Premier League having scored 10 goals in his last 10 league matches. That has taken his total for the season to 24 and the Sweden international will see an opportunity to add more at Old Trafford.

Isak will certainly be targeting Casemiro throughout the match and Keane may be right in saying that the Brazilian is a huge problem for Erik ten Hag as his team need to beat Newcastle to keep their European dreams alive.