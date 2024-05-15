Tottenham ace worthy of bigger club says agent

After their 2-0 defeat on Tuesday night to Man City, Tottenham are now out of the running for the Champions League and have seemingly allowed Pep Guardiola’s side to get one hand on their four successive Premier League title.

If City beat West Ham this coming weekend, the title will be theirs, whilst Ange Postecoglou and Spurs will likely be ruminating over what might’ve been.

The difference between the mentality of the two squads and the way in which both clubs operate is a cavernous one.

Postecoglou even appeared to allude to the same post-match where he suggested that the last 48 hours had taught him a lot.

In any event, Micky van de Ven has been one of Tottenham’s success stories this season and has rarely, if ever, let the team down.

Quick across the ground, solid in the tackle and brilliant in the air, he has everything that a modern day central defender should possess.

It’s those attributes that has seen agent and Viaplay analyst, Simon Cziommer, tip him for a move to City.

“I think if he continues like this, he would not be out of place at City,” he said on Viaplay’s coverage of the match on Tuesday.

“Guardiola plays with seven, eight men in front of the ball, leaving you with one/two defenders at the back. Then you need speed and duelling power. And van de Ven has that.”