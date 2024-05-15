Former Tottenham star believes England international would shine at Spurs

Former Tottenham and Scotland defender Alan Hutton believes Man City’s Jack Grealish would be a good option for Spurs should the winger decide to leave the Etihad Stadium this summer.

Football Insider reported last month that a potential exit for the England star is on the cards as Pep Guardiola is not completely convinced anymore by the 28-year-old. Grealish has not been as impactful at Man City this season as he was during the 2022/23 campaign and has not been a guaranteed starter at the Premier League champions.

Girona winger Savio will join Guadiola’s squad this summer to add to his options on the wings and this will be more competition for the former Aston Villa star, who has had to compete with Jeremy Doku over recent months.

The sale of Grealish would bring in significant funds for Man City to add to their squad ahead of the 2024/25 season and if the Manchester club are open to offers, Alan Hutton thinks Tottenham could be a destination for the winger to land.

Alan Hutton can see Jack Grealish playing at Tottenham

Speaking to Football Insider, Hutton believes Grealish could play in the ten role at his former club Tottenham should he move to North London, but is not sure that the England star will want to leave Man City and if Daniel Levy will pay the fee the Premier League champions will ask for.

“I think the number ten role is somewhere Grealish could play at Tottenham,” the pundit said. “If Maddison isn’t available or isn’t on form, you need the backup and he could come in.”

Hutton continued by saying: “But, from what I know, it comes down to money. Man City paid £100m, and I was at Villa when Daniel Levy wasn’t willing to spend £20m to bring him from the Championship.

“He’s 28 now, but they’ll still want a substantial fee.

“Grealish goes in and makes all teams better, when he’s on form and playing at the top level.

“I think he may well be happy where he is for the moment.”

It is hard to see Grealish leaving Man City this summer as there is no better place to be in England as long as Guardiola is in charge at the Etihad. The 28-year-old will be confident of winning his place back next season and is very likely to stay put to continue winning trophies.