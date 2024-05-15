Manchester United defender Raphael Varane may be being lined up as a surprise transfer target for Mexican club Tigres this summer.

The France international recently announced publicly that he’d be leaving Man Utd at the end of his contract this summer, and it’s not yet clear where he could be going next.

Varane has been linked with clubs in the Saudi Pro League and other potential options by Ben Jacobs in his exclusive column for us yesterday, while it seems there’s now also interest from Tigres, according to journalist David Medrano in the video clip shared below on X, formerly Twitter…

It’s not made explicitly clear in the video, but it’s suggested that Tigres have a deal lined up for an experienced French player from a team in red, so in all likelihood that’s supposed to mean Varane.

That’s what outlets like Goal and Marca have taken from this story, and it will be interesting to see how this saga develops in the weeks and months ahead.

Varane transfer: What next for the legendary defender?

Although we haven’t seen the best of Varane during his time at United, he’s had a great career at the highest level in Europe, having won basically all there is to win in the game.

The 31-year-old is a four-time Champions League winner from his time at Real Madrid, where he also won La Liga three times, and the Copa del Rey once.

His finest achievement, however, was surely winning the 2018 World Cup with France, while he also picked up the Carabao Cup at United last season, despite not playing in a particularly great Red Devils side.

Varane’s peak years may be behind him now, but there’ll surely be plenty of clubs around the world who’d jump at the chance to add a big name and proven winner like this to their ranks.