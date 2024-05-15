Video: “That’s the charge sheet” – Richard Keys explores Man City’s unbelievable failings

With 115 charges against them still outstanding, the finger is always going to be pointed at Man City in terms of their successes being tarnished, and beIN Sports broadcaster, Richard Keys, took great delight in running down the list of alleged misdemeanours.

Pep Guardiola’s side are within one win of claiming an unprecedented fourth successive English top-flight title, a feat that has never been achieved before.

For all of the brilliant football that’s been on show these past few seasons, however, the charges against Man City are always going to hang around their necks like a millstone.

Keys himself sounded incredulous as he reeled off just how many alleged reporting failures had been made by the club over the past few years.

"That's the charge sheet!" ?? Our panel takes a closer look at the 115 charges against Manchester City…#beINPL #MCFC #TOTMCI pic.twitter.com/F4obGIYKHD — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) May 14, 2024

Pictures from beIN Sports