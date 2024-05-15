Manchester United are reportedly considering a move for Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins, who has also recently been linked with Arsenal.

The England international has helped Aston Villa qualify for the Champions League by guiding the team to a top four finish in the league.

A report from talkSPORT has claimed that Watkins is exactly the kind of striker that Man United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is looking for.

His reputation has gone high after his impressive season for Unai Emery’s team, in which he has scored 19 goals and provided 13 assists in the league.

He is amongst the leading goal scorers in the league while he is leading the charts when it comes to assists.

The report states that the Red Devils feel that Watkins can be the right player to mentor their young striker Rasmus Hojlund and help him develop into a better player.

Hojlund struggled at the start of his Man United career but at the end of last year and the beginning of this year he found form and scored goals for fun.

But since returning from an injury, the young Danish striker has failed to make an impact.

Man United are going to be busy in the transfer market after their poor season in the Premier League and the Champions League.

The Red Devils have huge gaps in their squad in terms of quality and personnel that they hope to address in the summer transfer window.

This will be the first summer window under the leadership of Ratcliffe who is determined to change the fortunes of the club.

Signing the Villa striker will be a challenging task for Man United, as Emery’s team has made it to the Champions League next season while they haven’t.

Man United target is in his best form at Villa

Watkins would relish the opportunity to represent Villa in Europe’s elite competition and play against the best players and best teams in the world.

Man United would be unable to provide that opportunity as they are currently sitting in eighth place in the league standings.

It would surely take an outrageous offer to force Watkins to make a move away from Villa Park as he is settled and enjoying the best time of his career.

The Mail have also recently claimed that Watkins is liked by Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, and if he were to leave Villa at this moment in time, the Gunners are surely one of a few clubs who’d really represent a major step up.

That’s no longer the case with United, who have endured a nightmare season, whereas Arsenal seem so close to being strong contenders for the biggest trophies with the addition of a top goal-scorer like Watkins.