West Ham United goalkeeper Joseph Anang could reportedly be facing an uncertain future at the club ahead of Julen Lopetegui’s arrival this summer.

According to The Athletic, the Hammers will make a decision soon on Anang, who is a close friend of Mohammed Kudus, who has starred at the London Stadium since his move from Ajax last summer.

Still, it looks harder for Anang to make his way into the West Ham first-team, and it’s possible that he’ll be offloaded once Lopetegui completes his move to replace David Moyes as manager and assess the state of this current squad.

Lukasz Fabianski and Alphonse Areola seem to be clearly ahead of Anang in the pecking order, so Anang might do well now, at the age of 23, to look elsewhere for regular playing time.

It remains to be seen if there’ll be big interest in the player this summer, but one imagines things will become clearer once West Ham have talks to determine his long-term future.

Of course, squad harmony is important too, so WHUFC might have a decision to make on keeping Kudus happy as he’ll no doubt be linked with bigger clubs and might be more tempted to move on if he feels a little isolated in east London.