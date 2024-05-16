Arsenal want manager Mikel Arteta to commit his future to the club with both Manchester City and Barcelona keeping an eye on the Gunners manager.

According to TBR Football, the Premier League giants want Arteta to ignore the interest of Man City and Barca and extend his stay at the Emirates Stadium.

The Spaniard has been hugely successful at Arsenal since joining the club almost four years ago.

Arteta has made Arsenal title challengers and they have managed to put up a strong fight against Man City in the Premier League title race.

Arsenal participated in the Champions League for the first time in a long time this season, reaching the quarterfinals in the process.

The Gunners were beaten by Bayern Munich and were eventually knocked out in a close encounter.

The former Man City assistant manager has only won one trophy during his time at the club, the FA Cup in 2020.

However, he has improved the quality of the young Arsenal players and taken their game to the next level.

He has made players like Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and William Saliba world class.

Man City may soon have to think about Pep Guardiola’s successor and they are said to be admirers of the Arsenal manager, as per the report.

Arteta wants to continue working at Arsenal

The Arsenal manager has just over 12 months left in his current deal but he is interested in signing a new contract at the club.

The report claims that Arteta is happy at the Emirates Stadium and the fact that he has been backed by the club in the transfer market is appreciated by him.

Arsenal could still end up as winners of the Premier League this season if Man City lose points in their final match of the season and the Gunners beat Everton at home.