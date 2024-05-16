No room for Havertz? How Arsenal could line up next season with 2 new signings & LB change – opinion

Arsenal could have a busy summer ahead, whether they win the Premier League title or not this weekend, with plenty to be done to ensure the Gunners can continue to close that slender gap between themselves and Manchester City, as well as go further in the Champions League.

One imagines it will still take some time before we see any real movement on Arsenal transfers, or indeed other major deals between clubs this summer, but of course we’re already hearing plenty of rumours about players who could be on the move.

Arsenal’s issues seem pretty clear – they need more of an established goal threat to lead the line after a lack of impact from Gabriel Jesus, while Kai Havertz is not really an out-and-out number 9 and may even have more of a role in midfield in the long term.

So it’s not too surprising to see Fabrizio Romano confirming that Arsenal like Benjamin Sesko a lot, with the RB Leipzig striker also available on the cheap this summer due to a tempting €50million release clause in his contract.

Elsewhere, another priority for AFC will surely be a defensive midfielder to give Declan Rice more freedom, with the England international excelling as a number 8 since joining the club, meaning the likes of Jorginho and Thomas Partey surely need replacing.

According to Ben Jacobs, Bruno Guimaraes to Arsenal could be one to watch as there’s already been some contact with the player’s camp.

Arsenal XI with Sesko and Guimaraes signings, plus Timber at left-back

As you can see above, this is perhaps what we can expect to be Arsenal’s strongest XI next season if Arteta gets the signings he wants, with Jurrien Timber also surely set for a key role after missing so much of this season through injury.

Initially signed as a right-back, Timber can also play on the left and is surely going to have more of a chance of starting there than on the other side where Ben White has been superb this season.

Sesko would lead the line, while Guimaraes would operate as the most deep-lying midfield player, with Rice and Martin Odegaard ahead of him.

It seems a bit harsh that the in-form Havertz would struggle to fit into this line up, but one imagines he’d still get a lot of playing time over a long campaign in a number of competitions.

Leandro Trossard is also surely now the first choice over Gabriel Martinelli after his superb contribution this season, even if the young Brazilian may have the higher ceiling overall, and will be hoping to get back to his best next year after a dip this term.