Barcelona board angry with Xavi, Joan Laporta told to get rid of coach

Xavi’s future as manager of Barcelona is believed to be in doubt as the Catalan club’s board is angry with comments made by the Spanish coach this week.

Barca are in action against Almeria on Thursday night as they look to cement second place in La Liga but ahead of the game, Xavi did not shy away from addressing the Spanish giants’ economic woes heading into the summer transfer window.

“Now we are not in the same conditions with clubs with better fair play. The fan should know. It doesn’t mean that we don’t try to achieve the goals,” the Barca coach said during his press conference.

According to Barcelona journalist Helena Condi Edo, president Joan Laporta and part of the Catalan club’s board are said to be angry with the 44-year-old’s comments; with people close to Laporta even telling the Barca president to get rid of their coach ahead of the 2024/25 season.

This would be a massive story considering Xavi changed his mind to remain as the coach of the La Liga club for next season having previously found the role to be too much pressure.

Barcelona board overreacting to Xavi’s comments

This seems like a major overreaction to the comments made by Xavi as the Barcelona coach has not said anything false. The Catalan club are still in a dire situation financially and the current board have been unable to turn it around.

With Real Madrid set to bring in Kylian Mbappe and others next season, Barca will find it very hard to compete with the La Liga champions.

Xavi has done Barcelona a favour by staying on as their coach for the 2024/25 campaign and the board should remember that before making any rash decisions.