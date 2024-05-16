Chelsea star Cole Palmer backs Mauricio Pochettino after Brighton win

Cole Palmer asserts that after Chelsea’s 2-1 victory against Brighton on Wednesday night, the players “love and want to fight” for Mauricio Pochettino.

At the Amex Stadium, Palmer gave Chelsea the lead with his 22nd Premier League goal of the season before Christopher Nkunku added another in the second half.

After Reece James was sent off in the 88th minute, the Blues were down to 10 men. Danny Welbeck scored a late consolation goal for the home team.

The comments made by the England international are related to rumours about Pochettino’s future at Stamford Bridge.

The former coach of Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham Hotspur still has a year left on his deal at Stamford Bridge.

Palmer, who is Chelsea’s player of the season in his debut season for the club, was eager to shift the attention to Pochettino’s efforts.

Speaking after the victory, Palmer told the club’s website:

“We’ve been 13th and 12th this season. Last season was the same, so to get back into Europe is a step in the right direction.

“Big credit to the manager because all the players love him, we’ve got to fight for him. It’s been a good season and hopefully we can get European football at the end of it.”

Palmer has emerged as Pochettino’s best player this season, and he has expressed his desire for his manager to carry on the work that he has started.

Chelsea have turned around their season

In their last 13 Premier League games, the Premier League club have lost just once.

They can finish sixth in the league after avoiding defeat in their final match of the season.

If Chelsea beat Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge and Tottenham lose to Sheffield United, Chelsea will still be able to finish fifth and secure a spot in the Europa League.

Pochettino’s future will be determined by an end-of-season evaluation, following months of concerns about the Chelsea boards’ support of him.