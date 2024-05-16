There’s been plenty of transfer gossip surrounding Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher over the last 12 months.

It was initially rumoured that Gallagher would be forced to leave the Blues in previous transfer windows – against his and Mauricio Pochettino’s will – however a move did not transpire.

According to recent reports from Football Insider, Newcastle United’s hopes of securing Chelsea star Conor Gallagher’s signature are facing significant hurdles. Despite Newcastle’s interest, Gallagher appears reluctant to make the move to Tyneside, preferring to either remain at Chelsea or seek a transfer within London.

Newcastle United’s persistence in pursuing Gallagher underscores their determination to bolster their squad for the upcoming season after failing to do so last summer, which has come under scrutiny due to the injury crisis suffered this season.

However, convincing the talented midfielder to make the switch seems to be a daunting task. Sources close to the situation reveal that Gallagher’s primary desire is to continue his journey with Chelsea beyond the current season.

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher could favour move to Tottenham Hotspur over Newcastle

If a departure from Stamford Bridge becomes inevitable, Gallagher reportedly favours a move within London, indicating a preference for familiarity and proximity to his current environment. This could open the door for a potential move to Tottenham Hotspur, the Football Insider report claims.

With Gallagher’s contract at Chelsea set to expire in June 2025, the club faces the challenge of either securing his long-term commitment or facilitating a transfer this summer. Despite the uncertainty surrounding his future, Gallagher has remained an essential figure in Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea squad, showcasing his abilities with 36 appearances in the Premier League and contributing to 12 goals throughout the season.

Tottenham Hotspur under Ange Postecoglou have had a fairly decent campaign considering the difficulties the Aussie has had to navigate in his debut Premier League campaign.

And Spurs will want to build on their season and recruit smartly this summer. The signing of Gallagher would certainly come under that category.