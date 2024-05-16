Premier League boss says “very small chance” key England star will be fit for Euro 2024

Man United boss Erik ten Hag has stated that Luke Shaw is a major doubt to make England’s European Championship squad as the left-back continues to struggle with injury issues.

The position has become a problem area for Gareth Southgate heading into the tournament in Germany as Shaw is not fit and Ben Chilwell has also had injury issues throughout the season. Joe Gomez has excelled in the role at times for Liverpool this season but the Three Lions boss will want a more natural full-back in the position.

Southgate would have been hoping that Shaw would be able to travel to Germany this summer but Erik ten Hag has confirmed that the Englishman is a major doubt for the FA Cup final and maybe the Euros.

“For England, I can’t say but for the cup final we’re working on it,” the Man United boss said via the Daily Mail.

“Harry Maguire has a fair chance that he will be available. Luke is more complicated at this moment, let’s say it’s less of a chance he will make it but still a very small chance.

“He had a setback, now we have to find out how far it is.”

Man United’s Luke Shaw a doubt for Euro 2024

Gareth Southgate is set to name his provisional England squad for Euro 2024 on Tuesday and by the time that comes around, Shaw will certainly not be fit. It would be a big risk if the Three Lions boss picked the left-back as even if he is physically fit, his match fitness will be low.

The 28-year-old hasn’t featured for Man United since February and has only played 15 matches for the Red Devils during the current campaign.

It is unlikely that Southgate will put Shaw in his squad for the Euros but given his lack of options, the England coach may take the risk.