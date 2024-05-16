Tottenham are set for a busy summer transfer window with the club on the verge of securing European football for next season.

After losing out on Champions League qualification following their defeat against Manchester City, Spurs are poised to make a return to the Europa League.

One of their key players is being targeted by AS Roma manager Daniel De Rossi.

The former Italian midfielder, who has done a decent job since taking over at the club after Jose Mourinho’s sacking at the beginning of the year, is preparing for the summer transfer window.

The Italian giants “really like” Tottenham star Dejan Kulusevski and are planning a surprise move for him, according to a report from AsRomaLive.

In the winter of 2022, the Swedish international moved to England.

Even though it was only a loan agreement at first, there was an obligation to buy clause that made the transfer permanent in the summer of 2023.

He was signed by the North London club from Juventus for a reported fee of about £25m, as reported by BBC Sport at the time.

Federico Chiesa of Juventus and Kulusevski are mentioned as players that might function well in De Rossi’s style, although the Italian team is still searching for a new sporting director.

The report also notes that the Spurs player has prior Serie A experience, having signed from Juventus.

Another factor that could escalate the deal is the Tottenham player shares the same agent as Roma manager De Rossi.

The Sweden international has been a regular starter under Ange Postecoglou at Tottenham.

He has appeared in 35 Premier League matches this season, scoring six goals and providing three assists.

Kulusevski has started regularly at Tottenham

The former Juventus player has been a reliable option for Spurs from the wide position and the manager has shown his faith in the player.

Tottenham would want to keep the player at the club and they are in a strong position since his contract expires in 2028.

Only an outrageous offer from the Italian club would make Spurs consider a move, although that looks unlikely considering Roma’s financial position.