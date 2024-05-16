Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano reveals his thoughts on keeping VAR vs scrapping it

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has spoken exclusively to CaughtOffside about the latest on the VAR situation in the Premier League and what he’d do about the use of the technology in football.

It’s been five years now that the English top flight has had VAR involved in all top flight stadiums, and it’s certainly been a controversial addition to the game, even if some data suggests it’s improved the accuracy of decisions.

Discussing VAR in the Premier League for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano said he was in favour of it general, but called on its use to be improved in English football, as it’s arguably been done better elsewhere.

A lot of fans feel the delay with VAR makes the experience of watching games worse, and Romano admits that there are also still too many mistakes being made, even if it has the potential to improve important decisions.

Premier League clubs to vote on VAR next month

“We could see a historical moment in the Premier League as there will be a meeting on June 6th for clubs to decide whether they want to scrap VAR or continue with it. So, there is a possibility, starting from next season, to no longer see VAR in the Premier League,” Romano said.

“It’s not easy, because you need 14 of the 20 clubs to vote for VAR to be removed, so let’s see what happens, let’s see how the teams vote, but for sure it could be a big moment in the history of the Premier League.”

He added: “Personally, I’m not against VAR, I just think what’s needed is a different use of VAR and how to use the referee for that. There are too many mistakes. It’s a long, long topic and obviously it really divides fans, but I think the problem is how they use VAR, not VAR itself. We’ve seen in some other leagues and competitions that it can be used well, so let’s see if we can see an improved VAR strategy in the Premier League.”