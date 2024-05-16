Leeds United will receive financial compensation as a result of Rafa Mujica’s impending transfer from Arouca in Portugal to Al-Sadd in Qatar.

Rafa Mujica joined Leeds two years before under Marcelo Bielsa’s leadership, and he left the club back in 2021. Following a brief stay with Las Palmas, he traveled joined Portugal side.

This season, Mujica scored 20 goals and added three assists to establish himself as one of the most deadly goal scorers in the Portuguese top division.

According to Tinta Amarilla, Leeds is entitled to a portion of the money from Mujica’s transfer to Al-Sadd.

The fee in question appears to be just above the £140,000 markL