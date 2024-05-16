Enzo Maresca is already getting to work on preparing his Leicester City squad ahead of their return to the Premier League.

The Foxes return to the top-flight may coincide with the departure of club legend Jamie Vardy, and as a result, Leicester City are searching for a replacement.

According to GIVEMESPORT, Leicester City are eyeing Sammie Szmodics from Blackburn Rovers, recognising his talent as the Championship’s recent Golden Boot winner.

Despite playing for a team in relegation battles, Szmodics shone scoring an emphatic 27 goals in the Championship this term, showcasing his versatility as an attacking midfielder and centre-forward.

This move echoes how former Coventry player Viktor Gyokeres has flourished in Europe this season after proving himself in the Championship, emphasising the potential of true goal scorers to excel at higher levels.

That being said, Szmodics, despite his impressive campaign, he has far from been a natural goalscorer throughout his career.

Should Leicester City sign Sammie Szmodics to replace Jamie Vardy?

Sammie Szmodics has undoubtedly had a remarkable season, yet it’s worth noting that this is the first time he’s achieved double figures in the Championship, with only one previous season reaching such heights in League One.

While this doesn’t necessarily indicate a one-season wonder scenario, it does stand out significantly as an outlier in his career trajectory.

Moreover, his contribution in terms of assists hasn’t been particularly notable either, suggesting that while he’s shown flashes of brilliance, consistency in both goal scoring and playmaking might be areas for further development and scrutiny.