Leicester City have returned to the Premier League at the first attempt and heading into the summer, the futures of several stars are uncertain, which includes Wilfred Ndidi and Jamie Vardy.

Enzo Maresca’s side won The Championship by one point from Ipswich Town, despite struggles towards the backend of the campaign. However, the Foxes got the job done and will compete in England’s top flight next season.

Ahead of the 2024/25 season, Wilfred Ndidi, Jamie Vardy, Jannik Vestergaard and Kelechi Iheanacho are some players out of contract and the Nigerian has admitted that he wouldn’t mind leaving the King Power over the summer months.

Speaking about winning the Championship title and a return to the Premier League, the 27-year-old told African website Complete Sports: “It is good to be back to the Premier League after being relegated, and struggling back to EPL is actually something we don’t want to go back to again.

“I think morale is high, expectation is high, we have to ensure we do not return to the Championship. It’s a tough place to play.”

When speaking about his future, Ndidi said: “If a good chance comes, I won’t mind trying my luck elsewhere but for now I remain a Leicester City player.”

Leicester City should offer Wilfred Ndidi a new contract

Ndidi was an important player for Leicester City this season when fit as the midfielder featured in 36 games for the Foxes, scoring six goals alongside six assists.

The Championship winners should offer the 27-year-old a new deal as not only is he a key part of Maresca’s team, but the Nigerian also has experience of playing in the Premier League.

Leicester will also not want to lose the player for free, therefore, they should at least offer him a new deal. If Ndidi says no, then so be it, but the Foxes should not let the midfielder leave without an attempt to keep him for the 2024/25 campaign.