Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has recalled an incident that happened during a Manchester City match.

The German manager is preparing to leave the Premier League club this summer and during one of the interviews, he mentions a “crazy situation” involving Man City.

Liverpool’s match against Wolves at Anfield will be Klopp’s final for the club and it could have been a lot different for him had one decision gone in their favour.

Regarding some of the trophies his team hasn’t won during his tenure at Liverpool, Klopp recently spoke in an interview with The Anfield Wrap.

He said: “You pick yourself up and go again after not winning the league from a goal from Vinnie Kompany or a not-given handball from Rodri. It was a crazy situation that handball.

“I don’t know where we played, but we were on the bus already and the game was on the telly. We watched it and the whole bus shouted ‘Handball! Wait, he’s not getting it?’

“You can’t change it, but not getting there and then having three weeks to prepare for a Champions League final, these few years were mad.”

Klopp came agonisingly close to winning a lot more trophies than he actually won for the Reds.

The Merseyside club was competing against Pep Guardiola’s Man City, who has dominated English football in the last decade.

Klopp and Guardiola have been involved in a number of title races with the Spaniard getting the better of the German.

The Liverpool manager recalls an incident when Man City traveled to Everton for a crucial Premier League match.

The Sky Blues managed to win 1-0 but Everton were denied a clear penalty after a handball by Rodri in the box.

Liverpool manager has some regrets over past moments

After the match, head of the professional referees body Mike Riley apologised to Everton for not receiving the penalty.

Man City eventually ended up winning the league title by getting 93 points, one more than Liverpool’s tally of 92 points.

Klopp’s Liverpool tenure would be a lot different if just a few results had gone his way.