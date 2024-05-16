Man City starter to miss Premier League finale and FA Cup final

Ederson’s injury will prevent him from playing on the final day of the Premier League season and the impending FA Cup final, Manchester City have announced.

In an official statement on the club’s website and social media accounts, the Premier League leaders confirmed the unfortunate update.

According to scans, Pep Guardiola’s first-choice goalkeeper suffered a minor fracture to his right eye socket during Tuesday night’s critical 2-0 victory against Tottenham.

Tottenham defender Christian Romero was also involved in the collision.

After a brief stint on the field, the Brazil international was replaced by Stefan Ortega, who made crucial saves against Son Heung-min and Dejan Kulusevski.

It is believed that the 30-year-old did not sustain a concussion, despite initial worries.

The statement posted on Man City’s X account read:

“Manchester City can confirm that Ederson will miss the final two games of the season due to a small fracture of his eye socket.”

While it is a cause of concern for Pep Guardiola’s team, they are in good hands when it comes their second choice goalkeeper.

German goalkeeper Stefan Ortega has shown on more than one occasion that he is good enough to start for the club.

In Man City’s recent win against Tottenham in the Premier League, he made a number of key saves in the crucial title race match.

Man City have a worthy second choice option

Ortega stopped Kulusevski from scoring on two occasions while he saved a one on one against Tottenham captain Son.

In four Premier League games this season, the German has already replaced Ederson due to injury.

Man City can win the Premier League title at the weekend with a win against West Ham United while in the FA Cup, they face Manchester United in the final.

Pep Guardiola is aiming for a league and cup double this season to add to his treble success from last season.