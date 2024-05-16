Premier League leaders Manchester City have set the wheels in motion to start their transfer business this summer.

Pep Guardiola’s men are favourites to win the Premier League title on the final day of the season ahead of Arsenal.

However, that will not stop them from strengthening their squad further to challenge on all fronts again next season.

The Sky Blues signed RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol last summer, in a deal worth £77m.

This time, they could use him to lure another player from German Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig.

The Citizens are interested in RB Leipzig midfielder Dani Olmo, and it has been reported by BILD that Gvardiol has been in contact with him over a potential summer transfer to Manchester.

Olmo had a fantastic start to the season, scoring a hat-trick against Bayern Munich in the DFL Super Cup and goals against Bayer Leverkusen and VfB Stuttgart in the first few games.

Injuries have hampered his season but that has not stopped Premier League clubs to show their interest in the Spaniard.

Leipzig are anticipating Olmo’s departure and are searching for a successor, according to the report, even though neither the team nor Olmo’s agents have been contacted about a possible move this summer.

Man City’s interest in Olmo coincides with uncertain future of Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva at the Etihad Stadium.

The Belgian midfielder is linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League while Silva has attracted interest from Barcelona.

Olmo joined Leipzig in 2020 after moving from Dinamo Zagreb. The 33-cap Spain international is a versatile player who can play as an attacking midfielder or as a false nine.

Man City lead Premier League rivals in Olmo race

Tottenham, Chelsea, and Manchester United have also expressed interest in Olmo, however Man City are currently leading the pack, according to BILD’s report.

Olmo had signed an agreement until 2027 last summer and had no intention of leaving Leipzig.

With the European elites vying for his signing, it is thought that the player has changed his mind.

Gvardiol speaking to the midfielder can help Man City complete the signing of one of European football’s top talents.