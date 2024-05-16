David Ornstein says top Man United target “not guaranteed” to leave current club

There has been a lot of talk around the future of Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise ahead of the summer transfer window and The Athletic’s David Ornstein says the winger is “not guaranteed” to leave Selhurst Park.

The 22-year-old has been in great form in recent weeks scoring four goals and assisting a further two across his last five games. That has taken his total for the season to 10 goals and five assists across 18 matches, which is impressive considering the winger’s season has been plagued by injury issues.

Chelsea made an attempt to sign Olise last summer but the Crystal Palace player decided to pen a new contract at Selhurst Park instead until 2027.

That deal contains a release clause in the region of £60m, reports The Athletic’s David Ornstein, which has attracted interest from several clubs ahead of the upcoming transfer window. However, the reliable journalist states that a potential deal is complicated and that the 22-year-old is not guaranteed to leave the Eagles this summer.

Man United target Michael Olise “not guaranteed” to leave Crystal Palace

Speaking about the future of Olise, Ornstein has provided a detailed explanation of the winger’s current situation at Crystal Palace.

The Athletic journalist said: “There’s plenty of interest in Olise – from Manchester United, for example – and therefore it is possible a move could happen.

“The ban his agent has been handed starts in October, so that will not be a prohibiting factor. But there have been no concrete talks or developments between suitors and Crystal Palace so far and it is not guaranteed he will go, as we saw last summer with Chelsea.

“Olise is said to be the type of person to think these decisions through very carefully and will not depart unless it is right for both him and Palace. It has been well documented there is a release clause, which it is believed could facilitate his exit for a fee in the region of £60m, however from everything we hear it is a complicated mechanism and not as straight forward as: pay the fee and get him.”

Olise would be a top signing for Man United this summer, especially with Jadon Sancho expected to leave Old Trafford, and amid the poor form of players such as Marcus Rashford and Antony.

The 22-year-old has shown this season that he is destined for the top of the sport but whether a move to a “big six” Premier League club materialises, remains to be seen.