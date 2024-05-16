Phil Foden, Manchester City’s dynamic midfielder, has expressed his determination to further elevate his game after being named the Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year.

The 23-year-old has enjoyed a stellar season, netting a career-high 25 goals and playing a pivotal role in Manchester City’s quest for silverware.

Foden secured 42% of the vote for the prestigious award, outpacing his England teammate Declan Rice, who finished as runner-up, and his City colleague Rodri, who came third. This recognition comes as a testament to Foden’s exceptional performances and his influence on the pitch

Reflecting on his achievement, Foden expressed both pride and a commitment to continued growth. “I’m delighted with how I’m performing and now it’s one last push on Sunday, one more game to go to try and win the league,” Foden remarked via the Independent. “I’m really delighted with the performances and how the team has been doing as well.”

As Manchester City prepare to host West Ham, with the possibility of securing their sixth Premier League title under manager Pep Guardiola, Foden’s contributions will be crucial. The winger has flourished under Guardiola’s guidance, attributing much of his development to the Spanish tactician. “I’m still only 23, there’s a lot more to come and, working with Pep who, for me, is the best manager in the world and is only going to help me,” Foden added.

Can Phil Foden carry his excellent form into Euro 2024 with England?

This season has showcased Foden’s versatility and skill, with his ability to influence games from multiple positions on the field. His knack for scoring important goals and creating opportunities for his teammates has made him an indispensable asset for City.

England manager Gareth Southgate is spoilt for choice ahead of the European Championships in Germany this summer. The Three Lions possess the likes of Phil Foden and Jude Bellingham, and that in itself will frighten any of their opponents. But when you add Declan Rice to the midfield and Harry Kane up top, the depth in quality England have for this upcoming tournament is beyond ridiculous.

If the aforementioned four players can carry their form into international football this summer then surely it’s England’s tournament to lose?