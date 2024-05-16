Former Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea has stolen the limelight on social media after a recent post where the Spanish shot-stopper put his excellent cat-like reflexes on full display.

David De Gea, the iconic goalkeeper, etched his name into Manchester United’s history books with 545 appearances across all competitions. His tenure saw him hoist prestigious trophies including the Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup, and Europa League.

Yet, despite his illustrious career at Old Trafford, De Gea finds himself without a club, a situation that puzzles many football fans worldwide.

In his final season with the Red Devils, De Gea secured his second Golden Glove award, a testament to his enduring talent and unwavering commitment to excellence.

A recent video on his X account showcased his remarkable reflexes and agility, reaffirming his status as one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

Slow-motion footage captured a breathtaking save as De Gea soared high to thwart a shot destined for the top corner, leaving viewers in awe of the moment.

The decision for De Gea’s departure from Manchester United stemmed from his failure to reach an agreement on a contract extension, which expired in June of last year. Despite advanced negotiations with Real Madrid, the Spanish giants opted for Kepa Arrizabalaga on loan from Chelsea, leaving De Gea’s future uncertain.

Rumours swirled around a potential return to Old Trafford as they sought a replacement for Andre Onana during the Africa Cup of Nations. However, this speculation failed to materialise, leaving De Gea in a state of limbo. Even amidst links to Newcastle United in January, the 31-year-old remains without a new club.

The question arises: why has such a seasoned and talented goalkeeper remained unsigned for almost a year? Some attribute it to his high wage demands, while others speculate on his age and recent form. Yet, one cannot ignore the undeniable fact that De Gea’s skill and experience could significantly bolster any team in need of a reliable shot-stopper.