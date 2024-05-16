Manchester United and Liverpool to go against Wolves in VAR debate

In a pivotal moment in Premier League football, the contentious topic of Video Assistant Referee (VAR) has once again taken centre stage.

The recent submission of a resolution by Wolves to the Premier League has triggered a vote, sparking a heated debate among clubs regarding the fate of VAR in the Premier League.

Since its introduction in the 2019/20 season, VAR has been a source of frustration and controversy for fans, players, and managers alike. Despite its intention to bring more fairness to the game, VAR has been marred by consistent errors and questionable decisions, leading to widespread criticism.

Liverpool and Manchester United disagree with Wolves in VAR debate

Among those who have voiced their discontent is Erik ten Hag, manager of Manchester United, who acknowledges the necessity of VAR in the modern game but emphasises the urgent need for improvement. “In principle, it makes football more fair. But we have problems. We have to make improvements,” ten Hag stated as quoted by Daily Star, echoing the sentiments of many within the football community.

Amidst the ongoing debate, Wolves’ supporters trust has emerged as a vocal advocate for the abolition of VAR. Calling on fans of other clubs to join their cause, the trust highlighted the detrimental impact of VAR on the enjoyment of the game. “VAR has taken the enjoyment out of the game we all know and love with such little benefit,” the Wolves 1877 Supporters Trust lamented in a social media post, encapsulating the frustration felt by many football enthusiasts.

However, not all clubs are in favour of scrapping VAR. Some, like Liverpool and Manchester United, believe that it has become an integral part of the English game and argue against its abandonment. It has been highlighted that the significant investment made over the past five years in implementing the system, suggesting that its removal would be detrimental to the English game.