According to top transfer insider Graeme Bailey, West Ham United are keen on signing former Manchester United prospect Angel Gomes. Gomes, who currently plays for Lille, has caught the eye of the Hammers after an impressive period of scouting.

Graeme Bailey informed TBR that West Ham United have been monitoring Gomes for some time and have been suitably impressed with his versatility and performance. This interest is part of a broader strategy by West Ham’s head coach, Julen Lopetegui, and the club’s technical director, Tim Steidten, who are diligently working behind the scenes to shape the team’s summer transfer plans.

Gomes, known for his adaptability on the field, is a highly versatile player. He can effectively operate as a holding midfielder, attacking midfielder or even winger. This flexibility makes him a valuable asset for any squad, and West Ham see him as a potential cornerstone in their extensive summer rebuild.

West Ham United interested in Manchester United academy product Angel Gomes

West Ham United’s need for a squad overhaul is pressing. The club faces a crucial summer with three key priorities to address: bolstering the midfield, enhancing their attacking options, and strengthening the defence. Bringing in a player of Gomes’ calibre could significantly impact their ability to compete at a higher level in the Premier League.

However, the Hammers are not the only club interested in Gomes. Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa have also been linked with the 23-year-old. Despite this, West Ham might hold the advantage in securing Gomes’ signature, primarily due to the promise of more consistent game time.

Under Lopetegui’s guidance, Gomes would likely play a central role in West Ham’s plans, giving him the platform to further develop his skills and make a substantial impact in the Premier League.