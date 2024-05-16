Video: “It’s a big day” – Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta handed huge honour ahead of EPL final day

Ahead of the final day of the 2023/24 Premier League season, Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, has received a huge award in Spain.

The 42-year-old was handed The Royal Order of Isabella the Catholic, which is a Spanish civil order of chivalry and honour.

Attending the investiture with members of his family, it was clear what the day meant to him and them, though gathered reporters couldn’t resist the opportunity to ask him for his thoughts ahead of the Gunners last match of the campaign.

https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1791007563271573692

Pictures from Sky Sports