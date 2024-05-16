Manchester United attacker Mason Greenwood, who is currently on loan to Getafe, is up for grabs in the summer transfer window, and Napoli have entered the race to sign him.

Former Serie A winners Napoli are reportedly considering a potential move for Greenwood, according to Corriere dello Sport.

They join Juventus in the race to sign the controversial attacker, according to the report, with the playmaker making an impression with his performances while playing on loan at Getafe in Spain.

The summer transfer window is anticipated to be crucial for Manchester United following such a dismal season, with new co-owners INEOS surely set to ring the changes.

After a successful loan spell at Getafe in 2023–24, the former England international is attracting the attention of top teams in Europe.

This season, he has eight goals and six assists in La Liga, impressing some of the biggest clubs in the world.

The Red Devils are planning a major overhaul of the squad and they are set to raise funds with sales and by lowering their wage bill.

Among players who are set to leave the club are Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial, while players like Jadon Sancho, Antony, Casemiro and Greenwood face uncertain future at Old Trafford.

Because of his versatility in terms of positions and footwork, the young attacker is the kind of flexible player that Napoli are looking for.

Man United attacker is versatile

His ability to play on either wing and also upfront has made him a valuable asset for Getafe this season, which has helped attract interest from big clubs in his services.

It remains to be seen which club he will join but his future lies away from Old Trafford with the club hierarchy and the fans both wanting him to be sold.

He could have had a successful career at Man United but his off the pitch behaviour and controversial nature has affected a promising career.