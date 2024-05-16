Newcastle United have reportedly joined the long list of clubs that want to sign Leeds United star Crysencio Summerville this summer.

The 22-year-old Dutch winger has been setting the Championship alight with his exceptional performances for Leeds United, tallying an impressive 20 goals from 45 Championship matches this campaign, including a brace in Leeds United’s rampant victory over Norwich City in the play-off semi-final 2nd leg.

Summerville’s impact has been pivotal in Leeds United’s promotion push, following their relegation from the Premier League last season. His lethal combination of pace, creativity, and flair has made him a nightmare for Championship defenders to handle, earning him widespread acclaim and recognition.

According to reports from Daily Mail and Mail Sport, Newcastle United’s pursuit of Summerville comes at a crucial juncture for Leeds United, who are facing financial constraints and the need to raise significant funds to bolster their squad. The potential departure of key players, including Summerville, could see Leeds United needing to generate close to £100 million in player sales to secure their financial stability.

Newcastle United want to sign Crysencio Summerville from Leeds United

Eddie Howe is keen to capitalise on Summerville’s talents to strengthen his Mapgies squad ahead of the upcoming campaign. The acquisition of a player of Summerville’s calibre would not only add firepower to Newcas attacking lineup but also inject fresh impetus and excitement into the team.

Summerville’s performances have also caught the attention of national team selectors, with the winger being touted as a potential inclusion in the Netherlands’ Euro 2024 squad. His rise from the Championship to the international stage underscores the remarkable talent and potential he possesses.

It is also understood that pending new Liverpool manager Arne Slot is a big fan of the Leeds wide man and could potentially bring him to Anfield as he looks to build his very own Reds team this summer.