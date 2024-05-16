Exclusive: Boost for Chelsea & PSG as club eye replacement for star with €130m transfer anticipated

Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain are continuing to make the transfer of Victor Osimhen a priority this summer, CaughtOffside understands, while Napoli already have an eye on a potential replacement in the form of Samu Omorodion.

Osimhen has been a world class performer in Serie A and won’t be easy for Napoli to replace, though they could have as much as €130million to spend when he does leave, provided interested clubs are willing to pay up.

Omorodion has impressed on loan at Deportivo Alaves this season, and Atletico could cash in on him amid interest from Napoli, as well as from Premier League trio Arsenal, Liverpool and West Ham United.

With Osimhen attracting so much interest, it makes sense that Napoli are keeping an eye out for strikers this summer, and Omorodion could be another smart purchase that the club would be able to sell for a profit again later.

Osimhen transfer: Chelsea and PSG handed boost

For Chelsea and PSG, this is surely a positive development, as CaughtOffside understands they both remain determined to land Osimhen as one of their priorities this summer.

PSG need a replacement for star forward Kylian Mbappe, who is leaving at the end of his contract and understood to be closing in on an agreement with Real Madrid.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are building a youthful squad for a long-term project, but might also benefit from a bit more experience in there, with Osimhen sure to be an upgrade on inconsistent youngster Nicolas Jackson.

The Blues also have Christopher Nkunku, but he’s proven very injury prone since joining the club, while Armando Broja is expected to leave on a permanent transfer this summer after an underwhelming loan spell at Fulham.

Sources have informed CaughtOffside that one issue regarding Omorodion is Atletico’s €60m price tag, which might be seen as a bit high for a relatively unproven player.