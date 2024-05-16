Ange Postecoglou left furious with staff’s attitude to Tottenham vs Man City and focus on Arsenal

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou was reportedly left furious by the relaxed attitude of some of his staff ahead of the game against Manchester City on Tuesday evening.

Spurs ended up losing 2-0 at home to Pep Guardiola’s side, which notably hurt the title hopes of their north London rivals Arsenal, who are now relying on an unlikely favour from West Ham United on the final day of the season if they are to finish as champions.

Many Arsenal fans will surely have seen City’s trip to Tottenham as the last real chance of them dropping points, but it seems Postecoglou was left fuming at how some of his staff joked about the game because of the Gunners’ title hopes being so much a part of their focus, according to The Athletic.

The report states that some members of the Spurs staff were joking about the game and one even suggested to the Australian tactician that he play a weakened side against City.

It perhaps now makes more sense why Postecoglou seemed to take aim at the fragile foundations of the club when he spoke after the game.

Postecoglou wants changes at Tottenham, says Fabrizio Romano

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside about Postecoglou’s situation at THFC, Fabrizio Romano also made it clear that the former Celtic boss is seeking to change the club’s mentality, as well as making signings and sales this summer.

“It was a difficult moment for Ange Postecoglou as Tottenham lost 2-0 to Manchester City and missed out on Champions League football. It was a strange atmosphere as there were a lot of questions before the game about Spurs and their impact on the title race, with some fans not wanting them to help their rivals Arsenal,” Romano said.

“Postecoglou could be seen getting into an argument with a fan in the stands, and after the game he did not sound happy as he spoke about fragile foundations at the club. I don’t know for sure what he meant by that, only he knows, but he is not unhappy at Tottenham, he just wants to change the mentality.

“This summer we will likely see some players leave, some new players to join – there are many things to do in the summer transfer window, Tottenham will be active as for sure Postecoglou wants to change some things.”