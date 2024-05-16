Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano on Postecoglou’s future and “change” coming at Tottenham

Fabrizio Romano insists Ange Postecoglou is not unhappy as Tottenham manager, playing down any talk that his future could be in doubt after his comments following the defeat to Manchester City.
The Australian tactician took over at Spurs last summer and initially made a great start in north London, though the second half of the season has been less positive and it’s now confirmed that the club won’t be playing in the Champions League next season.
Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano admitted that Postecoglou has some issues at Tottenham at the moment, with the former Celtic manager keen to change the mentality of the club, while it’s also likely to be a busy transfer window of ins and outs this summer.
Postecoglou seemed to hit out at the foundations of the club after the defeat to Man City, but Romano has insisted that only the man himself knows what he meant by that, and there’s not currently any indication that he’s unhappy in the job or looking to leave.
Postecoglou’s Tottenham situation explained by Romano
“It was a difficult moment for Ange Postecoglou as Tottenham lost 2-0 to Manchester City and missed out on Champions League football. It was a strange atmosphere as there were a lot of questions before the game about Spurs and their impact on the title race, with some fans not wanting them to help their rivals Arsenal,” Romano wrote.
“Postecoglou could be seen getting into an argument with a fan in the stands, and after the game he did not sound happy as he spoke about fragile foundations at the club. I don’t know for sure what he meant by that, only he knows, but he is not unhappy at Tottenham, he just wants to change the mentality.
“This summer we will likely see some players leave, some new players to join – there are many things to do in the summer transfer window, Tottenham will be active as for sure Postecoglou wants to change some things.”
This season should be a wake up call for Ange and his kick and rush football. This is the premiership with the best players and a strong defense is imperative, something Ange ignores to our peril. He needs to engage a defense coach to solve the problem at the back and set piece weaknesses. We need to buy quality defenders another top centre back and 2 backs plus a creative midfielder and a top striker. However, if we defend like this season then Ange won’t last out next season. Whether Levy will give him the money needed to buy top quality targets is doubtful as the has a phobia about spending money
Kick and rush ? are you for real ? If Ange can get the players he wants then next season we will be challenging on all fronts . Ourback up for the first team will be some of the players that are considered starters now . Last season Levy spent £240 million . If that is a phobia then i hope he suffers the same phobia this season .
As per Pep, we stick with Ange and we support him all the way. I’m 78 and not the oldest Spurs supporter in our family. We go back to Bill Nicholson’s, the Danny Blanchflower glory years. I’m excited by what Ange is doing. This is Spurs football. No time for the half hearted.
I read an article about spurs wanting to sign jack grealish i hope this is a joke we definitely don’t need him…as for bringing in new players i do believe we will be a better team next season if levi is willing to spend on quality players and of course ange is the right man to take us Forward the problem with spurs is that we are too cheap on getting the players we actually need that’s been the main problem for the amount of years I’ve been a spurs fan another problem we have is the rumour of richarleson leaving and we will replace him..doesn’t this sound so familiar with harry kane if we want to win things we need at least 2 strikers because we found that out for donkey’s years having kane and when injured we are stuffed..we are in the europa next season we definitely need 2 strikers to win some form of trophy keep richarleson and buy another striker levi Please.