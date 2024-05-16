Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano on Postecoglou’s future and “change” coming at Tottenham

Fabrizio Romano insists Ange Postecoglou is not unhappy as Tottenham manager, playing down any talk that his future could be in doubt after his comments following the defeat to Manchester City.

The Australian tactician took over at Spurs last summer and initially made a great start in north London, though the second half of the season has been less positive and it’s now confirmed that the club won’t be playing in the Champions League next season.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano admitted that Postecoglou has some issues at Tottenham at the moment, with the former Celtic manager keen to change the mentality of the club, while it’s also likely to be a busy transfer window of ins and outs this summer.

Postecoglou seemed to hit out at the foundations of the club after the defeat to Man City, but Romano has insisted that only the man himself knows what he meant by that, and there’s not currently any indication that he’s unhappy in the job or looking to leave.

Postecoglou’s Tottenham situation explained by Romano

“It was a difficult moment for Ange Postecoglou as Tottenham lost 2-0 to Manchester City and missed out on Champions League football. It was a strange atmosphere as there were a lot of questions before the game about Spurs and their impact on the title race, with some fans not wanting them to help their rivals Arsenal,” Romano wrote.

“Postecoglou could be seen getting into an argument with a fan in the stands, and after the game he did not sound happy as he spoke about fragile foundations at the club. I don’t know for sure what he meant by that, only he knows, but he is not unhappy at Tottenham, he just wants to change the mentality.

“This summer we will likely see some players leave, some new players to join – there are many things to do in the summer transfer window, Tottenham will be active as for sure Postecoglou wants to change some things.”