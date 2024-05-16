Arsenal face Chelsea competition for striker transfer but like two other big names as well

Arsenal appreciate RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko as a potential option in the transfer market, but they also have other names on their radar, while Chelsea could also be among their rivals to sign Sesko this summer.

That’s according to transfer news guru Fabrizio Romano as he spoke to CaughtOffside for his exclusive Daily Briefing column, providing his understanding of the Sesko situation following reports strongly linking the young forward with the Gunners.

The Slovenia international seems ideal for Arsenal at the moment, with Mikel Arteta lacking an out-and-out goal-scorer, despite his side’s terrific form this season that has seen them take the Premier League title race right down to the final day of the season.

Sesko would be an exciting addition that could really take this Arsenal team forwards next term, giving them more hope of going all the way in the title race and perhaps mounting a stronger challenge for the Champions League.

Still, Romano insists things have not really changed, as far as he understands Sesko’s situation, with Chelsea and other clubs also likely to be in the mix for the talented 20-year-old.

Sesko transfer update from Fabrizio Romano

“I’m aware that there’s been a lot of talk among Arsenal fans about Benjamin Sesko, with speculation hotting up that he’s high up on their list of targets up front this summer, while it’s also been claimed that other clubs in the race for Sesko believe Arsenal are in pole position,” Romano said.

“My understanding remains that there are four or five clubs interested in Sesko as I’ve been saying since January and I’m told that nothing has changed at this stage. There are no negotiations yet, just interest from clubs in the Premier League and not only.

“Sesko is appreciated by Arsenal but it’s the same for Viktor Gyokeres and Alexander Isak, for example, so I’m not sure we’re at the moment yet to be talking about any one of these specific targets advancing to anything more concrete.

“I’ve also mentioned Chelsea’s interest in Sesko before, but as I wrote here recently, I think we have to be patient on Sesko – the time for decisions is not now, on both club and player side. It’s one to discuss probably next month, but nothing is decided or clear right now.”