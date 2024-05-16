Exclusive: Arsenal in advanced talks over €50m transfer, Chelsea could still join race if another deal fails

Arsenal are now at an advanced stage in their talks with Benjamin Sesko over potential terms, but Chelsea could still be one to watch in the race for the transfer of the RB Leipzig striker.

The 20-year-old is now the Gunners’ priority up front, with the north London giants deciding not to prioritise other options such as Viktor Gyokeres and Alexander Isak, sources have told CaughtOffside.

Sesko’s €50million release clause makes the deal more realistic for Arsenal, who spent big to bring in the likes of Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, and Jurrien Timber last summer, while further additions in midfield are also on their agenda for this year.

Arsenal have been exploring the strikers market and it now looks like they have settled on Sesko, with sources informing CaughtOffside that negotiations over a four-year contract with the option of a fifth year on top of that are progressing well.

It is felt that Sesko is now prioritising a move to Arsenal despite AC Milan also showing an interest in his services. Chelsea, meanwhile, also like the player but will only turn to him if they fail in their efforts to land Napoli’s Victor Osimhen.

Sesko transfer: Arsenal ready to pay striker’s release clause

CaughtOffside understands that Arsenal are ready to pay Sesko’s €50m release clause, with manager Mikel Arteta a big fan of the talented young Slovenia international, and communicating to his board that he wants him as a priority.

If AFC pull this off, it could surely represent a smart piece of business for the club, as they’d be bringing in an elite young talent on the cheap.

Sesko’s age might also mean he’s not necessarily expecting to start games regularly straight away, so there’ll likely be some room for rotation between him and the in-form Kai Havertz.

Still, Chelsea also need a striker this summer so it will be interesting to see how their plans work out and if they end up trying to hijack this deal.