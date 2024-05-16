Aston Villa are interested in a potential transfer move for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Carlos Soler this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano as he spoke exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column.

Romano is sure that Soler’s PSG career is over and that he’ll be on his way out of the Parc des Princes this summer, with Villa among the Spain international’s suitors as he also seems to have interest from La Liga clubs.

So while it’s by no means certain that Villa will win the race to sign Soler, it seems their interest is there, according to Romano, so it looks like a story to keep an eye on as PSG won’t be looking to keep hold of the 27-year-old.

With Unai Emery guiding Villa into the Champions League for next season, it looks like an exciting time ahead for the club, and it could mean they’re able to attract big-name targets like this.

Soler transfer: Romano on Villa’s interest in PSG outcast

Discussing Soler’s future, Romano said: “I expect Carlos Soler to leave this summer, it’s over for him at Paris Saint-Germain. Aston Villa are interested – the reports on this are true, but there also clubs in Spain so the situation is really open there. He could be one to watch this summer, for sure.”

Villa fans will surely hope to see someone like Soler coming in, even if he’s not quite made the impact he’d have hoped for during his time at PSG.

The Spaniard previously impressed a great deal at Valencia, and one imagines he has it in him to make a real impact at a club like Villa as they look to continue progressing.