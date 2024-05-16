Son Heung-min, the captain of Tottenham, has urged supporters and the team to unite together in support of Ange Postecoglou.

Visibly incensed, Postecoglou declared after Spurs’ 2-0 home defeat to Manchester City on Tuesday that the lead-up to the game had demonstrated that the team’s foundations were more “fragile” than he had initially believed.

This seemed to be directed at supporters who were undecided about their team’s victory.

The outcome ruined Tottenham’s ambitions of finishing in the top four and qualifying for the Champions League again, and guaranteed that Man City would defeat Arsenal, Spurs’ rivals in north London, to win the league title if they defeat West Ham at home on Sunday.

Son wants the players and fans to unite and support the manager as he feels Postecoglou is the right man to bring success to the club.

“We should understand that this is the gaffer’s first year and he has brought a lot of positive attitude and different football,” Son told the Evening Standard.

“I know it’s early to talk about it, but we need to prepare much better next season because I still believe he can bring a lot of success to the club.

“I’m in. I like the way he wants to play. I experienced this for the first time.

“Everybody — the club, the players, also the fans — everybody has to step up, because we have to be all together in this. He’s definitely shown he can bring success to the club.”

Son has a leading role at the club now after the departure of Harry Kane to Bayern Munich last summer.

The South Korean international has lead the Tottenham attack this season and he has been in fine form for the North London club.

Postecoglou is the right man to take Tottenham forward

However, he missed a one on one opportunity against Man City which was a huge surprise for the fans, more for the Arsenal fans.

Postecoglou has made an impression in his first season at the club and played an attacking brand of football, different to what was played under previous managers Antonio Conte and Jose Mourinho.

He needs to be supported in the transfer market now as he intends to make Tottenham a force to be reckoned with.