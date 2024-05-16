Video: Ten Hag booed by Man United fans during Old Trafford speech

Manchester United FC
Posted by

If the boos that rang around Old Trafford during Erik ten Hag’s post-match speech after the Newcastle game are a guide, then the Dutchman’s time at the club is coming to an end.

Although there were some cheers that greeted his words on how he felt that the fans were the best supporters in the world, they were drowned out.

More Stories / Latest News
Xavi has a clear desire for one player to join Barcelona this summer
Man City star is being used to lure attacking midfielder to Etihad this summer
Chelsea eye 31-year-old Premier League defender as Thiago Silva replacement

Sir Jim Ratcliffe surely will have taken note of the mood amongst the fan base because he can’t afford for there to be a disconnect between the manager and those that pay their hard-earned every week.

Pictures from beIN Sports

More Stories Amad Erik ten Hag Kobbie Mainoo Rasmus Hojlund

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.