Video: Ten Hag booed by Man United fans during Old Trafford speech

If the boos that rang around Old Trafford during Erik ten Hag’s post-match speech after the Newcastle game are a guide, then the Dutchman’s time at the club is coming to an end.

Although there were some cheers that greeted his words on how he felt that the fans were the best supporters in the world, they were drowned out.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe surely will have taken note of the mood amongst the fan base because he can’t afford for there to be a disconnect between the manager and those that pay their hard-earned every week.

? Erik ten Hag: “You are the best supporters in the world. Thanks for your support”. “I promise you that those players will give EVERYTHING to get the Cup and bring it to Old Trafford”.pic.twitter.com/TJI8Wk4wTb — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 15, 2024

Pictures from beIN Sports