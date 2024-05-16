“I’m very happy here” – Premier League coach pours cold water on Man United rumours

Brentford manager Thomas Frank has poured cold water on rumours linking him to the Man United job with Erik ten Hag under pressure at Old Trafford.

A report from The Telegraph this week stated that Frank is a strong contender for the manager’s role at Manchester United should they move on from the Dutch coach this summer with people at the Premier League giants said to be impressed with his work at the Gtech Stadium.

The 50-year-old has been with the Bees since 2016 when they were in the Championship and guided them to the Premier League and overseen three seasons in England’s top flight, which includes a ninth-place finish.

Frank has also achieved this on a limited budget and many are wondering what he could do with more funds available to him.

Man United would give him that opportunity, but the Manchester club is a mess at present and it is uncertain if the Danish coach has the aura to whip the current United dressing room into shape.

Speaking about the links to Old Trafford during his press conference on Thursday ahead of Brentford’s final Premier League game of the season with Newcastle on Sunday, Frank has stated that he is “very happy” at the London club but has also left the door slightly open to a move.

Brentford’s Thomas Frank addresses Man United links

When asked whether he can achieve all he wants in football at Brentford amid the Man United links, Frank responded via Sky Sports: “I can’t see why not. Ambition is many things.

“Of course, I never know what’s going to happen in the future… maybe I’m staying here for the rest of my time in football.

“Am I going to one other club at one time? Maybe. That’s probably also a good opportunity, but you never know.

“What I know is that I’m very happy here and I think ambition is: how can I make the perfect club? How can we still try to win something? I don’t think that’s impossible.

“I think the odds are probably against us to win the title but we can win other things. How can you beat the odds and make results where maybe once a year we qualify for Europe? You never know.”