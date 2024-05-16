Champions League winner afraid Man United won’t offer him manager role

Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel is afraid that Man United will not offer him the manager’s role at Old Trafford even if it becomes available this summer.

The Premier League giants need to make a decision on the position very soon as they have to begin preparations for the 2024/25 campaign.

Erik ten Hag is under severe pressure at Old Trafford following a very poor season and it remains to be seen if Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS continue with the Dutch coach. Their biggest concern should be United’s performances and their manager’s inability to fix his team’s issues.

Many coaches have been linked with the role at the Manchester club and the biggest name is Thomas Tuchel. The Bayern Munich boss is set to leave the Bundesliga giants at the end of the season, although that may change.

According to ESPN’s Rob Dawson, Tuchel is now open to remaining as Bayern head coach amid concerns he won’t get offered the Manchester United job even if it becomes available.

The German club are struggling to find a manager of their own and as a result, are embarrassingly considering keeping the former Chelsea man having pulled the plug on his project mid-season.

Thomas Tuchel would be a good fit for Man United

According to the report, Tuchel viewed Man United as a potential next destination for his career but is not sure about whether a move to Manchester is a possibility.

There’s a concern that incoming sporting director Dan Ashworth wants a head coach to slot into a wider structure rather than appointing a manager with more control, leading the German coach to believe he might not fit the bill.

However, the former Chelsea boss would be a good fit for United as he has Premier League experience, has a very strong tactical mind and is a tough character – which this current Man United squad needs.

Having won the Champions League with Chelsea in 2021, that will also command respect, but it remains to be seen what the hierarchy at Man United will decide regarding the manager role at the club.