“We are investing” – Todd Boehly hits back at criticism of Chelsea’s spending

Since Todd Boehly took over at Chelsea, spending on players particularly during the summer transfer windows, has been rampant.

The American appears to have taken buying and selling first-team staff to new extremes, and has ensured that no players are out of reach should the desire to sign them be there.

Twice the club have broken the British transfer record under Boehly’s ownership, with Enzo Fernandes and Moises Caicedo arriving at the club for well over £100m.

Todd Boehly slams criticism of Chelsea’s transfer business

The churn of outgoings has continued unabated too, as for all of the investments made for incoming stars, room needs to be made for the club to not need to tip-toe around Financial Fair Play rules.

Whether it’s jealousy or otherwise, it’s clear that Boehly’s way of hoovering up talent, causing him to ride roughshod over everyone else, has got the backs up of other clubs in the Premier League and elsewhere.

The American hit back regarding any criticism that’s come his way for the way in which he’s doing business.

? Todd Boehly on Chelsea spending: “We are not spending the money, we are investing the money”. “When we are spending, we are investing and those players continue to hold their value”. “I argue the investments made at Chelsea have held their value”, via @QatarEconForum. pic.twitter.com/AoDcOF6OBu — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 15, 2024

“We are not spending the money, we are investing the money,” he said to the Qatar Economic Forum, quoted via Fabrizio Romano’s official X account.

“When we are spending, we are investing and those players continue to hold their value.

“I argue the investments made at Chelsea have held their value.”

Ever since the American took over in West London, he appears to have been the subject of intense criticism and scrutiny.

What seems to lie behind that is just how he can afford to be able to bring in players for such extortionate transfer fees and be able to hold them to excessively long contracts.

Clearly, Boehly isn’t interested in listening to all the noise regarding his purchases for the club, and nor is he likely to be bothered if more criticism comes his way should he decide to get rid of manager, Mauricio Pochettino.

The Argentinian looks to have finally turned the corner with his players, and not before time, though whether that’s enough to satiate an owner with incredibly lofty ambitions isn’t known at this point.