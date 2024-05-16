Crystal Palace are reportedly making progress on a transfer deal for Bournemouth midfielder Hamed Traore after his loan spell at Napoli.

Reports in Italy claim that the Ivory Coast international is a top target for Palace under new manager Oliver Glasner, who has made a great start to life at Selhurst Park.

Traore is something of a surprise target for the Eagles after his lack of impact at Bournemouth, but he’s clearly done enough to impress on loan at Napoli this season to attract interest from elsewhere in the Premier League.

For the time being, Traore is expected not to stay at Napoli, so he’ll soon be returning to Bournemouth.

However, after that it is not anticipated that the Cherries will be keeping him, and this has Palace on alert for his potential availability.

Reports for now suggest Palace could try striking a loan deal for Traore, but it remains to be seen if Bournemouth might prefer to try selling the player.

It could be an important transfer window for Palace, who will surely need to aim for more ambitious targets than this if they end up needing to replace star names like Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise, who have been linked with the likes of Manchester City and Manchester United.