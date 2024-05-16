“That is shocking” – Wayne Rooney can’t believe what Newcastle star did against Man United

Man United were 3-2 winners over Newcastle on Wednesday night and the result helped the Red Devils take their European hopes to the final day of the season, but Wayne Rooney could not believe what he saw from Kieran Trippier during the game. 

The match was one of fine margins and the result could have gone either way on the night. Bad misses, a clearance off the line and a clear penalty shout turned down were all experienced by Eddie Howe’s men and had they gone the other way, the Tyneside club could have got three points.

There were also mistakes from individuals and one of them came from Kieran Trippier. For Man United’s first goal, the England international kept Kobbie Mainoo onside while his teammates pushed out, leading to the youngster scoring.

Speaking as a pundit on Sky Sports, Wayne Rooney couldn’t believe what he saw from the £100,000-a-week Newcastle defender.

“We are quick enough to criticise Casemiro for the goal against Arsenal but look at Kieran Trippier,” the former Man United star said at half-time via the BBC.

“He is a defender and that is shocking. Protect your goal! I don’t know what he is doing.”

Kieran Trippier has struggled at Newcastle this season

Not an easy season for Kieran Trippier

Trippier is one of the best right-backs in the Premier League and has been arguably the best signing Newcastle has made in recent years.

However, the England star has struggled this season with his performances and injuries. The 33-year-old has made a lot of individual errors, which is not like him, and Wednesday night’s was another to add to the list.

It was a bad piece of play from a player with so much experience and had it not happened, who knows what result Newcastle may have got at Old Trafford.

