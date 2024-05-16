Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney was brutal in his verdict about his former club on Sky Sports last night.

The former striker has warned the Red Devils that it could take them 15 years to get back on top again.

Rooney was in the Sky Sports studio for the coverage of Man United against Newcastle United at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag’s team secured a 3-2 win against Eddie Howe’s men in what was the final home match of Man United this season.

The Red Devils have struggled all season and if they lose their final match against Brighton, they could end up with their worst ever points tally in the Premier League.

Rooney has advised Man United to go through a massive clear out if they are to become competitive again and challenge for trophies.

However, there is one player he feels that the team should be built around, it is Bruno Fernandes.

He told Sky Sports:

“You have to build the team around Bruno. He’s quality and has got fight in him, and then I think all the other players get rid of them.”

When Dave Jones, presenter for Sky Sports, questioned Rooney about it, he added:

“I think you keep the young players, and you keep Bruno.

“I think it has to be a massive clear out. It has to be. It’s not going to be in one year, but I think it’s going to be in the next couple of years.”

The all-time Man United top goal scorer warned his former club that it could take a long time for them to win another Champions League title.

“You look at Man City when their new owners came in it took them 15 years to win the Champions League. That’s potentially what you might be looking at, you hope not.”

The new hierarchy at the club have already started making changes with the appointment of Omar Berrarda and Jason Wilcox in top positions.

Players like Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial are heading out of the club and they could be joined by Christian Eriksen, Casemiro, Jonny Evans and others.

Man United need a major overhaul of the squad

The squad needs a fresh look ahead of next season and Man United are determined to be active in the market this summer.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants his club to target young talented players like Michael Olise and Jarrad Branthwaite and invest in the future.

Not many would disagree with Rooney’s assessment after watching the Red Devils this season.

They have looked completely out of form and far from their best throughout the season with Ten Hag finding it difficult to inspire and improve them.