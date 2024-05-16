West Ham United could see plenty of fresh faces come into the building this summer as they prepare for a transition period under new manager Julen Lopetegui and his backroom staff.

Despite his integral role in David Moyes’ setup, recent reports from The Athletic suggest that one West Ham United player’s time with the Hammers could be drawing to a close.

That man is Jamaican international Michail Antonio. At 34 years old, the seasoned forward will be at a crossroads this summer as he faces life under a new coach.

Even if he does not have a future at the London Stadium he does still remain a coveted asset for clubs seeking his experience and goal-scoring prowess.

West Ham United striker Michail Antonio suggests he could leave the club this summer

Antonio revealed his uncertainty about his future during an episode of The High Performance Podcast. “I don’t know, I honestly couldn’t tell you,” he confessed when asked about the possibility of a transfer. “One thing with football, anything could happen.”

The 34-year-old went on to admit that he could be sold if the club want to cash in on him this summer. It is stated in The Athletic’s report that Antonio does have plenty of suitors from Saudi Arabian clubs and the MLS.

The prospect of parting ways with Antonio poses significant considerations for West Ham United. His departure could signal a shift in the team’s attacking dynamic and require pending new boss Lopetegui to completely restructure the Hammers’ attacking depth.

For Antonio, the allure of securing a lucrative deal in a fresh environment such as the Middle East or in the United States is surely something he is leaning towards at this later stage in his illustrious career.