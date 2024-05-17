Arne Slot officially signs Liverpool contract, Fabrizio Romano says when announcement will be

Feyenoord boss Arne Slot has officially put pen to paper on his Liverpool contract as the Dutch coach is set to take over from Jurgen Klopp ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

The German coach will bring nine years as manager of the Reds to an end on Sunday in what is set to be a very emotional day at Anfield. The 56-year-old will be a very tough act to follow as his time on Merseyside has seen every trophy arrive at the Premier League club.

The torch will then be passed to Slot and according to Fabrizio Romano, the Feyenoord coach has signed his Liverpool contract on Friday with all the documents now in place.

Work permits are still pending for some of his staff and once they have been approved, everything is in place for the Dutch coach to take over.

Romano says the official announcement will come when Liverpool feels it is right, as the Merseyside club are currently focussing on giving Klopp the best send off possible.

Is Arne Slot ready for the Liverpool challenge?

Slot will arrive at Liverpool having guided Feyenoord to second place in the Eredivisie while also winning the KNVB Cup this season.

The transition to Anfield should not be very difficult as the current Liverpool team have similar hallmarks to a Slot side, which is a big factor in the Dutch coach getting the job at the Merseyside club.

Following Klopp would be hard for any manager and although it is a massive jump from the Eredivisie to the Premier League, the 45-year-old will be confident that he can take Liverpool forward.