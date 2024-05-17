As the Premier League season draws to a close, Arsenal find themselves tantalisingly close to clinching the title, likely finishing within two points of the top spot. While this near-miss is undoubtedly agonising for the Gunners and their supporters, there are plenty of reasons to remain positive about the club’s future.

Arsenal have had a remarkable season, demonstrating significant progress under Mikel Arteta. The team’s improvement is evident in their cohesive play, robust defence, and a more consistent goal-scoring record.

Finishing within touching distance of the Premier League title is a testament to their hard work and development. However, questions will be raised if Arsenal surrender the trophy to Manchester City for the second season in a row.

Nevertheless, the close competition with the league leaders highlights that they are on the right path and have the potential to go all the way in the near future.

Paul Merson wants Arsenal to sign Newcastle striker Alexander Isak

Former Arsenal star and current pundit Paul Merson has shared his thoughts on the team’s prospects and potential improvements. Writing in his column for SportsKeeda, Merson discussed Newcastle’s final game of the season and recommended Alexander Isak as a potential signing for Arsenal.

“They (Newcastle) are a massive team, but I wouldn’t be surprised if some of their stars moved on to win trophies. If Arsenal sign a striker like Isak, I think they go to another level,” Merson stated. His endorsement of Isak underlines the striker’s quality and the impact he could have at the Emirates.

Alexander Isak, despite facing injury challenges this season, is poised to finish as the second-highest-scoring striker in the Premier League. His prowess in front of goal makes him a coveted asset for any top team.

Arsenal’s interest in Isak, who was previously scouted by the club before his move to Newcastle, signifies their intent to bolster their attacking options.

Acquiring Isak could cost around £100 million, but his potential to elevate Arsenal’s attack might justify the hefty price tag. Isak’s ability to link up play, his clinical finishing, and his physical presence would provide Arsenal with a different dimension in the final third.