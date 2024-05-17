Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has sparked speculation about his future after hinting at a possible return to Spain, potentially to manage Barcelona.

Arteta, who has a deep connection to Spain from his time at Barcelona’s La Masia academy, expressed his contentment at Arsenal but also mentioned his long-term aspiration to return home.

Speaking before Sunday’s season finale, Arteta said (quotes via The Sun):

“I have always thought that one day I will return. My home draws me a lot, our way of living, of getting together, the culture – and that means I always have it in my head.

“But I am happy here [at Arsenal], happy with how they treat me, and I really enjoy my job.

“Someday I suppose it will come, I’m not going to be away for my whole life.”

This revelation will cause some unease among Arsenal supporters, specially given the current uncertainty surrounding Barcelona’s manager, Xavi.

Xavi initially announced that he will leave the club at the end of the season, however, he has reportedly made a U-turn and is now agreed to remain at the club for another season.

Arteta’s comments come at a critical time for Arsenal, who are preparing for their decisive final Premier League match.

The Gunners need a victory against Everton and a Manchester City loss to secure their first league title in 20 years. It is going to be a nerve-racking 90 minutes for Arsenal fans on Sunday.

The timing of Arteta’s remarks won’t help either, as it has added an extra layer of tension as fans worry about the possibility of losing their highly regarded manager.