Arsenal set their sights on 26-year-old Juventus midfielder as they look to bolster their squad

Arsenal are interested in signing Juventus midfielder Manuel Locatelli this summer according to reports.

The Gunners could lift their first Premier League title for 20 years on Sunday if Manchester City slip up against West Ham and they beat Everton at the Emirates.

Whatever happens on the final day Arsenal will no doubt strengthen their squad further in the transfer window so they can continue to challenge for trophies, and ultimately win the big prizes on a regular basis.

Arsenal after Locatelli

Arsenal will likely look to bring a goal scorer in, but another area of the pitch they could look to address is midfield.

Jorginho has just extended his contract, but there doubts remain over the futures of Albert Sambi Lokonga, Fabio Viera and Thomas Partey, whilst Mohamed Elneny will leave at the end of the season.

According to reports in Italy the Gunners are interested in 26-year-old Juventus midfielder Locatelli, who joined the club on a permanent basis in 2021.

Juve Live state the Italy international is questioning his role and future in Turin, with Arsenal said to be back in the mix for the Italian.

It’s unsure how much Juventus would want for the midfielder and the report adds negotiations with the Italian giants could be complicated, but the appeal of playing for Mikel Arteta could convince him to make the switch to north London.

Locatelli joined Juventus from Sassuolo in 2021 and has appeared 131 times for the Old Lady, scoring four goals and providing 13 assists.

The Italian was also part of the Italy squad that won Euro 2020 by beating England on penalties at Wembley, and has 28 caps for his country.

Having that extra strength and quality in depth could make a huge difference to Arsenal, and with Jorginho not getting any younger Locatelli could be the ideal replacement.