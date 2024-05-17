Arsenal star issues three word response to rumours he’s close to joining Newcastle

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has issued a three word response to reports linking him with a summer move to Newcastle.

Ramsdale has spent most of the season on the sidelines having been replaced by David Raya as the club’s number one following the 28-year-old’s arrival on loan from Brentford, which is set to be made permanent this summer.

The England international had impressed for the Gunners following his arrival from Sheffield United, and was a key part of the team that topped the league for much of last season before falling away when it really mattered.

Ramsdale shuts down rumours linking him with Newcastle

Having been met with a barrage of criticism following his decision to replace Ramsdale with Raya, Mikel Arteta probably feels his decision was justified as Raya won the Premier League Golden Glove award for the most clean sheets this season.

Ramsdale has only made six appearances in the league this campaign, and speculation is rife that the England international will leave the Emirates this summer.

Reports on Friday had suggested the 26-year-old was very close to joining Newcastle and joining up with former manager Eddie Howe who he worked with at Bournemouth.

However, Ramsdale took to social media to shut down the notion he was close to joining the Magpies.

He took to X and simply said: “News to me”, followed by a laughing emoji.

Ramsdale still has two years left on his contract at the Emirates, but it’s clear he’s not going to get the number one shirt back from Raya any time soon, and will need to leave to get his career back on track.

Newcastle currently have Martin Dubravka, 35 and Nick Pope, 32, as their goalkeeping options, and Mail Sport report the club are looking for a younger option between the sticks, with Ramsdale fitting that bill.

it remains to be seen where the former Sheffield United man ends up, but for his career the best move is to leave the Emirates this summer.